What Ever Happened To The Very First Cracker Barrel?

In 2019, it was clear that it was finally time to put up or shut up; the building was about to fall over, and it had to either do something with it or see it destroyed. The initial plan was to refurbish it, but it rapidly became clear the damage was too extensive and couldn't be recommissioned.

Instead, the company came up with a different plan. It took apart the building itself but didn't entirely demolish it, instead transporting usable sections to a new location in Fiddler's Grove Historic Village while reconstructing the parts that couldn't be saved. The owners essentially gave the first Cracker Barrel the same treatment as the Statue of Liberty, with its components moved and reconstructed at its end destination.

The first Cracker Barrel was virtually saved from demolition to become a museum to the chain itself. It's an interesting choice for a brand, but honestly, stranger things have happened — and at least this way, the people of Lebanon know their cherished landmark will live on for future generations.