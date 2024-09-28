The Unhealthiest Diet Ice Cream Is Also One Of The Most Popular

It's a downright tragedy that ice cream is so tasty and yet so inappropriate to devour by the tub. This frozen treat is best eaten in moderation: The FDA says that one serving of ice cream is ⅔ of one cup. Who can restrain themselves to just that amount, however? If you're an ice cream fanatic looking to get more bang for your buck, you may have considered diet ice cream. Billed as having fewer calories and less sugar than its competitors in the freezer case, diet ice cream's real siren song is the notion that you can down an entire pint at once. That's the conceit behind Halo Top, the undisputed top dog of diet frozen desserts. But are the health claims of this diet ice cream too good to be true? In a word: yes.

Halo Top brags that its desserts are bursting with protein and contain only 280 to 380 calories per pint. What it doesn't say is that it achieves this trim calorie count and flavor by packing pints with a lengthy list of ingredients, artificial sugars, and sodium — qualities that seriously stretch the definition of "healthy."