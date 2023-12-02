12 Of The Unhealthiest Halo Top Flavors

‌For people who love ice cream but want to make healthier choices, Halo Top feels like the answer. The company's main selling point is that its ice cream contains way less sugar and fewer calories than other ice cream products. As well as this, many of its dessert items are high in protein. All of this adds up to a picture of health — but is that always the case?

The ice cream company, which is on a mission to make "light ice cream that actually tastes like ice cream," has achieved stratospheric success in the blink of an eye. Founded in 2012, the company came about thanks to CEO Justin Woolverton's desire to make a creamy treat without excessive use of sweeteners, and within three years, it had grown over 20 times in size. "It was just something that I was making in my kitchen because I didn't like sugar ... It wasn't until later, when I got an actual $20 ice cream maker, that I was like, 'Oh, wow, there's something here,'" Woolverton states via Inc.

Halo Top has dozens of flavors in its selection, and some of them, despite its healthy ambitions, don't actually look that great nutritionally. In this article, we sought out the flavors that still contain excessive amounts of added sugar or saturated fat, are curiously high in calories, and may have some unexpected ingredients lurking inside them.