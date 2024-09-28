Beer Belongs In Your Next Spritz

If you love refreshing, effervescent, slightly bitter cocktails, you're probably no stranger to spritzes. While sparkling wine usually provides the bubbles in many spritzes, it's not the only carbonated component you can use. Believe it or not, beer makes an excellent addition to a spritz. Switching up the sparkling wine is perfect for when you don't want to open an entire bottle of bubbly, when you're making cocktails on a budget (adding cocktail ingredients is sure to make cheap beer taste better), or when you just want something different.

One type of spritz that showcases how beer can be used in a tasty, balanced cocktail is called the spaghett, which uses Miller High Life as a main ingredient. To level up your Miller High Life and make a spaghett, all you have to do is take a sip out of the bottle to create some room, and then add Aperol and lemon juice. It's slightly bitter but has enough sweetness and tang to keep things quaffable.