Beer Belongs In Your Next Spritz
If you love refreshing, effervescent, slightly bitter cocktails, you're probably no stranger to spritzes. While sparkling wine usually provides the bubbles in many spritzes, it's not the only carbonated component you can use. Believe it or not, beer makes an excellent addition to a spritz. Switching up the sparkling wine is perfect for when you don't want to open an entire bottle of bubbly, when you're making cocktails on a budget (adding cocktail ingredients is sure to make cheap beer taste better), or when you just want something different.
One type of spritz that showcases how beer can be used in a tasty, balanced cocktail is called the spaghett, which uses Miller High Life as a main ingredient. To level up your Miller High Life and make a spaghett, all you have to do is take a sip out of the bottle to create some room, and then add Aperol and lemon juice. It's slightly bitter but has enough sweetness and tang to keep things quaffable.
Tips for using beer in a spritz
Some of the best things about spritzes are that they don't require too many ingredients, are customizable, and are generally pretty difficult to mess up (unlike some cocktails, you can eyeball the ingredients in a spritz). The same rings true when making a spritz with beer, but there are some things you should keep in mind. Mellow, slightly citrusy beers like pilsners or lagers work well, as do light beers. Steer clear of anything too dark, heavy, or bitter since the other ingredients in the spritz will already add plenty of bitterness.
Aperol is delicious in a classic Aperol spritz or with beer, but don't be afraid to try other aperitifs like Campari if you want to amp up the bitter flavor. If you're serving your beer-based spritz straight from the bottle, make sure it's ice-cold, or pour it over ice to keep things frosty and refreshing. Unlike traditional spritzes, there's no need to add soda water when you're using beer.