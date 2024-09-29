The Negroni Alcohol Swap That Totally Elevates The Classic Drink

While there are many variations of a negroni — like the Dear Jane or a sbagliato — the mezcal negroni is among the more popular. Campari is a bright red bitter aperitif responsible for this Italian cocktail's, well, bitter punch. Combining it with the mezcal sweetens the drink a bit and adds that rougher smoked touch to round out the drink. You can also top off this cocktail with a more dry and herby vermouth to complement the taste of the mezcal and bring it all together.

When ordering this drink — which you absolutely should — be sure to ask for mezcal, not tequila. Are you unsure of the difference between mezcal and tequila? The two have a key ingredient distinction, and they will taste wildly different in your negroni. Tequila has its toasty notes, but it's better suited for brighter drinks like a margarita, so be sure to stick with mezcal for this upgrade. Although it may not be the proper way to drink mezcal, adding this smoky spirit to your next negroni will have you eager for another round.