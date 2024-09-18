Leave One Ingredient Out To Turn Trader Joe's Cake Mix Into A Decadent Brownie

Trader Joe's is known for products that offer exceptional baking shortcuts — ones that never require you to sacrifice your standards of quality or flavor. These options (like the proof-and-bake croissant that is a chocolate lover's dream come true, for example) come through in a pinch for the busy shopper who just can't get around to baking from scratch. But even the most time-strapped home cook can appreciate a creative twist, like when a simple hack yields a surprise finished product (like the clever way to turn Trader Joe's crescent rolls into beignets).

Trader Joe's Vanilla Cake & Baking Mix is one of those store favorites that fans swear by for their cake-baking needs. But someone, somewhere along the line, realized that if you simply leave out the milk, you'll wind up with something else entirely — a treat that's closer to a vanilla brownie (or what you might call a blondie). By getting a closer look at the label, one can see how this magic can happen, and from there take inspiration to customize the store's creation even further.