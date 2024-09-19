It's Time To Give Your Cobb Salad A Bougie Makeover

Caesar. Waldorf. Cobb. Chef. If those names were listed in a Connections game, you'd immediately know the common thread was salad. If you saw the words romaine lettuce, croutons, eggs, and Parmesan cheese, you'd probably guess, "components in a Caesar salad." You'd likely respond just as quickly to avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, and chicken with "components in a Cobb salad." That familiarity is one of the key reasons why we love those iconic salads — when you order one, you know what will be on your plate when it arrives. But, just like in Connections, you need to add something unexpected: Add chicken to the Caesar; combine endives with the Waldorf; use salmon instead of tuna in a niçoise. So why not give a bougie twist to a Cobb salad by adding steak and shrimp?

Teaching an old Cobb salad new tricks probably wouldn't have daunted Robert Cobb, who came up with the original recipe. According to the origin story for the salad, the recipe was improvised by its namesake in 1937 at his family restaurant, the Hollywood Brown Derby. He pulled together some ingredients from the restaurant's refrigerator, grabbed some bacon from the stove, added French dressing, and served the dish to his friend, Sid Grauman of Grauman's Chinese Theater. It was Grauman who dubbed the salad "the Cobb."