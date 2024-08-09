This Flaky Fish Is The Secret To An Upgraded Cobb Salad

The origin story of the Cobb salad is a fascinating one that involves Hollywood elite, a landmark restaurant, and a restaurateur in search of a snack. Named after its creator, the Cobb salad remains a popular and versatile way to not only put together an amazing meal, but to make slight adjustments to the recipe with whatever happens to be at hand. Feel like a Maine lobster Cobb salad? You can do that! A Southwest-style grilled chicken Cobb salad? That works, too.

If you haven't yet reached for fish to add your own unique take on this classic, you're seriously missing out. Specifically, we're talking about salmon. Salmon isn't just delicious, but it's filled with all kinds of vital nutrients like selenium, niacin, phosphorus, and B vitamins. It's also linked to improving heart health as well as helping to manage blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and did we also mention that it's delicious?

Salmon on Cobb salad works whether you make fresh Grilled Summer Salmon and add it to the salad warm, use cold leftovers from the fridge, or if you reach for a convenient can. Canned salmon is a great, affordable option for keeping a healthy protein on hand at all times. Adding canned salmon to Cobb salad is just one way to upgrade canned salmon into a nutritious meal you'll love.