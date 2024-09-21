Forget The Ham And Start Pairing Pineapple With Swordfish

Debating whether or not pineapple belongs on a ham-studded pizza is old news. Regardless of whether you enjoy the controversial pairing or find it outright egregious, it's time to forget the pork altogether and embrace the more agreeable combination of pineapple and swordfish.

Pairing the tropical fruit with swordfish offers a refined twist on the classic, albeit tumultuous, marriage of ham and pineapple. Pineapple with swordfish maintains the appealing characteristics of the traditional pairing while eliminating the less desirable one, providing foodies with a more enjoyable and accessible eating experience that's even more adventurous.

Like ham, swordfish has a hearty, surprisingly meaty quality that contrasts nicely with the bright and zippy essence of pineapple. Despite its density being akin to red meat, swordfish has a delicate ocean flavor that matches the beachy taste of the juicy, yellow fruit, making it an apt culinary combo. But don't get it twisted — despite its mild flavor, swordfish boasts a luxuriously fatty mouthfeel that's buttery and rich without weighing you down. Plus, there are many different ways you can present the two ingredients, ensuring that the combinations never get boring. Sayonara pineapple-glazed baked ham and problematic pizzas; hello fresh, fruity, and versatile swordfish.