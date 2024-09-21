Forget The Ham And Start Pairing Pineapple With Swordfish
Debating whether or not pineapple belongs on a ham-studded pizza is old news. Regardless of whether you enjoy the controversial pairing or find it outright egregious, it's time to forget the pork altogether and embrace the more agreeable combination of pineapple and swordfish.
Pairing the tropical fruit with swordfish offers a refined twist on the classic, albeit tumultuous, marriage of ham and pineapple. Pineapple with swordfish maintains the appealing characteristics of the traditional pairing while eliminating the less desirable one, providing foodies with a more enjoyable and accessible eating experience that's even more adventurous.
Like ham, swordfish has a hearty, surprisingly meaty quality that contrasts nicely with the bright and zippy essence of pineapple. Despite its density being akin to red meat, swordfish has a delicate ocean flavor that matches the beachy taste of the juicy, yellow fruit, making it an apt culinary combo. But don't get it twisted — despite its mild flavor, swordfish boasts a luxuriously fatty mouthfeel that's buttery and rich without weighing you down. Plus, there are many different ways you can present the two ingredients, ensuring that the combinations never get boring. Sayonara pineapple-glazed baked ham and problematic pizzas; hello fresh, fruity, and versatile swordfish.
Tips for preparing swordfish and pineapple
Although it's a deliciously playful pairing, combining swordfish and pineapple is a careful dance. To ensure that you preserve the integrity of both provisions and their collective bravado, keep a few tips in mind when pairing the two.
For starters, how you prepare your swordfish can influence the final product. An oven-baked swordfish maintains its delicacy, allowing the bright flavors of pineapple to take center stage. Grilling, on the other hand, provides a smoldering, smoky depth that complements the zippy acidity of the fruit, like a culinary yin and yang. Pan-searing the fish can facilitate a crispy, caramelized exterior that dances in harmony with the sweet taste of pineapple.
Similarly, how you prepare the pineapple can also make a significant difference to the dish. Grilled pineapple can curb the sweetness of the fruit, while its fresh form packs the boldest punch of brightness, and juiced pineapple makes a zesty swordfish marinade.
When pairing the two, be mindful of your ratios. The pineapple exists to complement the fish, not overpower it. If you're combining swordfish and pineapple with other ingredients, select complementary products that are savory and spicy rather than sweet and acidic, as the pineapple covers those bases.
Making a plate out of swordfish and pineapple
A plate of swordfish and pineapple can only give so much satisfaction. Although delicious on their own, making a creative, inspired, and full-bodied meal out of the two ingredients is the most gratifying way to enjoy them.
Looking for some fun new recipes for Taco Tuesday? Cubed swordfish wrapped in flour tortillas and topped with diced pineapple and a Hawaiian-inspired coleslaw is a nutrient-dense, ultra-refreshing way to shake up the Tex-Mex routine on taco night. Take it a step further and prepare a fiery, pineapple-infused salsa to smother atop those ocean-inspired tacos. Another crave-curbing option is a heaping batch of swordfish ceviche with fresh pineapple, cilantro, avocado, and lime served atop a crunchy tostada and washed down with a citrusy cerveza.
Throw a backyard bash and fire up the grill with swordfish and pineapple skewers. These smoky, portable meals are as delicious as they are practical. For a dish with a less ambitious pineapple flair that keeps the fruit's vibrant flavor in its periphery, soak swordfish in a pineapple-infused marinade before baking, searing, or grilling it to perfection.