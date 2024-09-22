The Pickled Upgrade Your Cocktails Have Been Missing

Pickled food fans, you've come to the right place. Those of us who can't get enough of this sour, acidic food are always looking for new produce to pickle or new ways to incorporate pickles into our meals. But perhaps it's time you thought outside the box — or off the plate, to be more specific. Pickling isn't only for food. It makes a satisfying addition to beverages, particularly cocktails, and this recommendation will have your mouth watering in no time.

So, what's the secret pickled upgrade your cocktails have been missing? Pickled ginger, or gari as it's known in Japanese cuisine. There's something about that zesty crunch that enlivens our taste buds and our spirits. The combination of spicy and sweet from the ginger, and acidic flavors from the pickling mixture adds a flavorful boost to cocktails. Plus, it's packed with health benefits. Ginger is known to support digestion, ease nausea, and boost immunity.

Much like quickly pickling anything, pickled ginger is made by peeling and salting ginger root and then pickling it in a sugar and rice vinegar mixture. If making pickled ginger the old-fashioned way is too time-consuming, you can often find it at the grocery store or Asian markets. Once you're armed with this ingredient, you'll need to know how to use it. Luckily, we know which cocktails pair perfectly with a pickled ginger garnish. But that's not all — we've also discovered more creative ways to incorporate ginger into beverages. So read on to find a boozy beverage that pickles your fancy.