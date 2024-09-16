Slap Chili Dog Ingredients Into A Grilled Cheese For A More Flavorful Sandwich
The beauty of a grilled cheese lies in its simplicity: Melty cheese enveloped in crispy, buttered bread. As the sandwich is heated, the fats of the cheese begin to liquify and its proteins loosen, further enhancing the cheese's natural flavors. While the grilled cheese is certainly savory and delicious on its own, there is still an urge to pair it with another contrasting flavor. You don't have to conjure up a bowl of tomato soup to scratch this itch; once you've learned how to make the best grilled cheese, you're ready to try adding chili dog ingredients to make it even better. Goodbye, tomato soup.
Whether mild or spicy, chili itself pairs perfectly with the melted cheddar or American cheese. The dynamic duo of chili and cheese lays the perfect foundation for other chili dog ingredients, like onions or peppers, which add pops of flavor that liven up the rich landscape of a grilled cheese. Chili dog ingredients bring their own unique spiciness, sweetness, and tanginess that are bound to make a more flavorful grilled cheese.
Pops of flavor for any craving
Adding chili dog ingredients to your grilled cheese is pretty simple. Whether you're making chili from scratch, have some leftovers, or open up your favourite canned brand, you just spread a layer on top of some cheese. If you're going all-in, add hot dogs that have been sliced length wise inside the sandwich. Top with more cheese and proceed as normal, grilling your sandwich on both sides until it's crispy and brown and the cheese is melted and gooey. Using mayonnaise instead of butter can make for an ultra luxurious grilled cheese.
If inspired by Coney Island-style chili hot dogs, adding chopped onions and mustard to the mix will take the grilled cheese to the next level. In addition to adding a crunchy texture, chopped onions would also provide a sharp, punchy contrast to other flavors at play. The tangy yellow mustard will also help cut through all the rich flavors. You'll never think about tomato soup again!