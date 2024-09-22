Why Defrosting Old Meat Is A Mistake You Need To Avoid

Groceries are expensive, and freezing meat when you get a good deal on it is a no-brainer for households trying to shop smart and keep a lean budget. Sometimes, however, life gets away from us, and that package of meat in the back of the freezer hangs out unnoticed for a long time. Can you successfully defrost old meat and make it for dinner? In the strictest terms of food safety, yes. The USDA confirms that food stored at below-freezing temps will be safe to consume pretty much forever.

Thawing and cooking meat that you actually want to eat, however, is a different story. One of the biggest mistakes when it comes to defrosting meat is not realizing that, over time, the quality of the protein starts to degrade. The texture gets weird and the flavor goes off, leaving a chunk of less-than-appetizing meat.

It's a scientific fact that freezing meat alters it on a cellular level. The color, pH, and levels of solutes in the meat all change as ice crystals form. These changes aren't a big deal when you eat meat within a reasonable time frame – which varies depending on the type and cut of meat – but they make a drastic difference when the package has been hiding in deep-freeze for, say, a year. To avoid waste and keep your meat tasting its best, you need to defrost it within a few months.