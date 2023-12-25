Make Meal Prep Mess-Free By Defrosting Your Meat In A Casserole Dish

One of the most underappreciated appliances is the freezer, especially when it comes to meal prep. If you use it properly it's like setting the pause button on food before it goes bad. You can make recipes like casseroles ahead of time and freeze them for later, either as one large meal or in portions. You can also buy large, family-size packages of meat and save some money on the bulk price. Once you're ready to thaw some of that meat, all you have to do is take it out of the freezer and pop it in the fridge overnight. But don't just put the frozen meat on the shelf, instead put the package in a casserole dish so that it doesn't leak and make a mess of your refrigerator.

A casserole dish might sound strangely specific, but there's a method to the madness. When meat is thawed after being frozen, it will lose a significant amount of moisture, which will collect wherever you happen to place the package. If you use a casserole dish, which has a wide shape so that there's plenty of airflow but also has high sides to prevent spillage, you'll never have to worry about getting meat juice all over the refrigerator shelf.