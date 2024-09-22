One Briny Ingredient Will Take Your Tuna Salad To The Next Level

While capers may seem like one of the more unexpected ingredients you should put in tuna salad, their tangy flavor adds intrigue to any traditional recipe. To make the most out of this briny addition, pair capers with complementary ingredients. Aromatic shallots and finely diced celery give tuna salad a much-welcomed crunch, and they also impart a subtle contrasting flavor. Capers may very well be the only pickled ingredient you need to elevate your next batch of tuna salad. However, you can also add a small helping of dill pickles for an extra zesty bite.

When it comes to combining the base ingredients of your tuna salad with the included dressing, highlight the addition of capers by using a bit of fresh lemon juice and zest. Lemon and capers are complementary ingredients that stand tall in their tart and pungent qualities. Together, these two ingredients help balance out the richness of mayonnaise as well as canned oil-packed tuna.

Even though you may be inclined to season your resulting dish with a decent amount of salt and pepper, taste-test your tuna salad before adding in extra seasonings. Since capers are naturally salty, they may provide just the right amount of savoriness to everyday tuna salad — all on their own. When you want a tuna salad that is not only creamy, but also bright and complex, include capers in your recipe.