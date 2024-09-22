One Briny Ingredient Will Take Your Tuna Salad To The Next Level
Who doesn't love the tangy undercurrent of a well-crafted tuna salad? Despite the fact that traditional tuna salad is chock full of protein, the combination of canned tuna, creamy mayonnaise, fresh vegetables, and pickled ingredients makes for one flavorful, well-rounded meal. The pickled component of this lunchtime staple can be many things, such as pickles, sweet relish, and even sauerkraut. But if you're looking to try something new, give capers a try. Unlike relish and or sauerkraut, which can take on a more nuanced appearance and flavor in tuna salad, capers are dark in color and have an extra salty flavor.
Capers are green buds from the capparis spinosa bush that are mixed in a salty brine, which gives these tiny plants both a long-lasting shelf-life and the ability to impart an umami kick to your favorite meals. Due to the pickling process, capers have both a lemony brightness and salty undercurrent. Next to packing a flavorful punch to a wide range of different foods, these tangy buds balance out the creamy component of classic tuna salad with their zesty flavor. With the help of briny, salt-infused capers, your standard tuna salad can be transformed into a meal that is both rich and creamy and tangy and bright.
How to incorporate capers into your next tuna salad batch
While capers may seem like one of the more unexpected ingredients you should put in tuna salad, their tangy flavor adds intrigue to any traditional recipe. To make the most out of this briny addition, pair capers with complementary ingredients. Aromatic shallots and finely diced celery give tuna salad a much-welcomed crunch, and they also impart a subtle contrasting flavor. Capers may very well be the only pickled ingredient you need to elevate your next batch of tuna salad. However, you can also add a small helping of dill pickles for an extra zesty bite.
When it comes to combining the base ingredients of your tuna salad with the included dressing, highlight the addition of capers by using a bit of fresh lemon juice and zest. Lemon and capers are complementary ingredients that stand tall in their tart and pungent qualities. Together, these two ingredients help balance out the richness of mayonnaise as well as canned oil-packed tuna.
Even though you may be inclined to season your resulting dish with a decent amount of salt and pepper, taste-test your tuna salad before adding in extra seasonings. Since capers are naturally salty, they may provide just the right amount of savoriness to everyday tuna salad — all on their own. When you want a tuna salad that is not only creamy, but also bright and complex, include capers in your recipe.