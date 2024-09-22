Your Buttered Pasta Is Lacking Pizzazz. Anchovies Are The Fix

When it comes to anchovies, you've got plenty of options to choose from. They're often packed in either oil or salt, and sometimes mashed into a paste. The salt-packed variety, while delectable, requires a multi-step preparation of rinsing off the salt and removing the bones. Anchovy paste is a serious flavor enhancer, but you may not always be able to find it. That leaves us with oil-packed anchovies, which might be the most ideal pick: They can be used straight from the tin yet still offer tremendous flavor. You can even preserve the oil and stir it into the pasta for a stronger taste.

The amount of anchovies you use will vary according to recipe and your personal preference. For a pound of pasta, you may need between 8 and 10 filets, or possibly more depending on how pronounced you want the anchovy taste to be. Simply add them once you've melted the butter and break them apart for a few minutes until they dissolve into tiny brown specks. After this, add a bit of pasta water and then the pasta itself. Toss everything over medium heat until the sauce thickens into a creamy consistency, and you're all set.