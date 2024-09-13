Aldi's Award-Winning French Toast Bagels Are Absolutely Worth The Hype

Sometimes, even more difficult than trying to make a meal through bleary eyes first thing in the morning, is deciding what to put on the table. There are so many beloved breakfast foods, from savory egg dishes to flaky pastries and beyond. Maybe that's why so many breakfast creations are conflations like the Cronut, so we don't have to choose.

Fortunately, there's a ready-made breakfast fusion fix that doesn't require you to stand in a line, or even leave the house at all — other than to make a quick run to your local Aldi. There, you'll find the Aldi Exclusive Specially Selected Maple French Toast Bagels — an offering so delicious, it took home the top prize for breakfast foods in the Product of the Year Awards in 2022.

This prestigious honor is bestowed upon creations that display innovation and quality, and these bagels definitely hit the mark. Even if you aren't one of the 40,000 consumers who voted on this big winner, there's no question you'll find something to love about these bagels — from their satisfying chewy texture and sweet-spiced flavor to their versatility and approachable price tag.