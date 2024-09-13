Aldi's Award-Winning French Toast Bagels Are Absolutely Worth The Hype
Sometimes, even more difficult than trying to make a meal through bleary eyes first thing in the morning, is deciding what to put on the table. There are so many beloved breakfast foods, from savory egg dishes to flaky pastries and beyond. Maybe that's why so many breakfast creations are conflations like the Cronut, so we don't have to choose.
Fortunately, there's a ready-made breakfast fusion fix that doesn't require you to stand in a line, or even leave the house at all — other than to make a quick run to your local Aldi. There, you'll find the Aldi Exclusive Specially Selected Maple French Toast Bagels — an offering so delicious, it took home the top prize for breakfast foods in the Product of the Year Awards in 2022.
This prestigious honor is bestowed upon creations that display innovation and quality, and these bagels definitely hit the mark. Even if you aren't one of the 40,000 consumers who voted on this big winner, there's no question you'll find something to love about these bagels — from their satisfying chewy texture and sweet-spiced flavor to their versatility and approachable price tag.
What makes this bagel the best, and how to make it your own
These Maple French Toast Bagels have all the elements you love about the traditional slices, which is immediately evident in the familiar aroma (which only intensifies when toasted). You can also see the flavor before you even take a bite. On the outside, a rich, deeply browned exterior boasts spots of concentrated cinnamon, and once sliced, you'll find swirls of maple-cinnamony goodness throughout a rich, eggy, soft and chewy center.
The five-pack may not be enough for all the ways to enjoy this treat, but at less than $1 each (depending on where you live), you can feel free to experiment. Toast and slather it with cream cheese, adding a creamy counterpoint with that slight signature tang. Alternately, if you've ever wondered what compound butter is and what to use it for, now's a good time to try a version featuring complementary flavors like vanilla — or even a chocolate compound butter, as a decadent way to level up breakfast. If you want to replicate an NYC bacon, egg, and cheese, this bagel turns your sandwich into a crave-able, sustaining, sweet and savory affair.
Aldi's Specially Selected line also includes a brioche bagel with buttery egg dough, and both were also nominated as a Newsweek Best New Product in 2021. But you don't have to rely on accolades; pick these bagels up at your local Aldi and decide for yourself. That's one less tough call you have to make in the morning.