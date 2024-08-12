Chocolate Compound Butter Is The Decadent Way To Level Up Breakfast

You'd be hard pressed to name a breakfast food that isn't made better with butter. From pancakes to biscuits, scones to servings of piping hot oatmeal, crispy pieces of toast in classic or French form. Which is why, if you've ever wondered what compound butter is and what to use it for, the first meal of the day is an excellent place to start.

Given how many of these breakfast dishes skew to the sweet side, it's also easy to see why chocolate has a place on the morning table, too. So what if we told you that you can combine these two indispensable A.M. ingredients to create a single element that can turn any classic into an irresistible chocolatey creation?

Chocolate compound butter is exactly that ingredient. With just a handful of basic baking staples and a few minutes of your time, you can transform standard issue (yet already delicious) golden butter into something even better — and totally breakfast-ready — for the chocolate-lovers in your life.