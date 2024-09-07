Toss Pepperoni In The Air Fryer For An Unexpectedly Delicious Snack
When you're feeling hungry for something salty, crispy and satisfying, chips are usually your best bet. But what if those chips were made from delicious slices of meaty pepperoni? It's a quick and easy snack that you can pull off with nothing more than your air fryer and favorite brand of pep.
Air frying pepperoni is a way to elevate it to a next-level nosh — and it only takes a few minutes in this go-to countertop appliance. Air-fried pepperoni chips are a foolproof one-ingredient snack that provide a pop of protein-rich energy. What's even better is that you can pick a delicious dip to pair with your pepperoni chips. Whether you choose American style or old-world pepperoni, which is air-dried with a natural casing, pepperoni provides a slightly-spicy umami kick that gets absolutely luscious when crisped up, and the air fryer makes the cooking process quick and relatively mess-free.
This treat couldn't be easier to make.
You already know that when baked on top of pizza, sliced pepperoni curls up into delicious little cups of crispy, salty delight. Consider this: Layering pepperoni slices on your air fryer tray and cooking them into chips. As long as the slices aren't too crowded and you don't overcook them, eight or nine minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick. You might want to use parchment paper or a spritz of non-stick spray in the basket. When they're done, place the pepperoni chips atop a few paper towels on a plate to sop up excess grease before eating.
What will come out of your air fryer will be chips with jaw dropping crunch and ample umami goodness. If you want to level them up further, you can dip your pepperoni chips into ranch, marinara, pesto aioli, or another condiment of your choice.
It's definitely possible to replicate this snack in the oven, but we find that the air fryer's speedy convection makes for a superior chip. Not to mention the fact that the air fryer is easier to clean and cooks food faster. When you're having a snack attack, every minute counts.
What about pub-style fried pepperoni?
You can go to the store and easily choose a pre-sliced pepperoni based on taste and spice level, since this is a readily-available ingredient. But for a more substantial bite than pepperoni chips, consider thick-cut, pub-style pepperoni, which can be air-fried for a glorious accompaniment to chicken wings at your next get-together. Less of a chip and more of a meaty chunk that's crispy at the edges and tender in the middle.
This snack shines with condiments traditionally served with fried sausage — mustards like Dijon, yellow, horseradish or honey — or get creative and make a creamy horseradish dip. It's definitely a nibble for those unafraid of big, adventurous flavors. Pop your slices in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, since they're thicker, and air fry until the edges are crispy. Serve with toothpicks, your dips, and some cubed cheese — gouda or cheddar are top picks — for a snack board that will have your guests fighting over the leftovers.