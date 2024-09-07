Toss Pepperoni In The Air Fryer For An Unexpectedly Delicious Snack

You already know that when baked on top of pizza, sliced pepperoni curls up into delicious little cups of crispy, salty delight. Consider this: Layering pepperoni slices on your air fryer tray and cooking them into chips. As long as the slices aren't too crowded and you don't overcook them, eight or nine minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick. You might want to use parchment paper or a spritz of non-stick spray in the basket. When they're done, place the pepperoni chips atop a few paper towels on a plate to sop up excess grease before eating.

What will come out of your air fryer will be chips with jaw dropping crunch and ample umami goodness. If you want to level them up further, you can dip your pepperoni chips into ranch, marinara, pesto aioli, or another condiment of your choice.

It's definitely possible to replicate this snack in the oven, but we find that the air fryer's speedy convection makes for a superior chip. Not to mention the fact that the air fryer is easier to clean and cooks food faster. When you're having a snack attack, every minute counts.