What Makes Old World Pepperoni So Unique?

Pepperoni is just one of those ingredients that don't need an introduction — it's iconic, and almost everyone is familiar with it because of its association with pizza. After all, it's America's favorite pizza topping. But did you know there are two distinct styles of pepperoni? On the one hand, there's regular pepperoni, like the type found in any grocery store. This category usually comes presliced and features a characteristic red tint. But the other, known as old-world pepperoni, tends to differ slightly from its counterpart, making it a unique find.

Although the phrasing of this specific style conjures up ideas that imply old-world pepperoni originates from Italy, both types are strictly American, specifically Italian-American, innovations. This is precisely what food writer and historian John Mariani told The New York Times. According to Mariani, pepperoni didn't first appear until 1919, roughly around the time Southern Italian and Sicilian immigrants resettled in the United States. However, that's not to say that old-world pepperoni can't trace its heritage back to European techniques and traditions. That's what makes it different than the pepperoni that most people are acquainted with.