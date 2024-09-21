The Key To Taking Your Sushi Burrito Up A Crispy Notch
Who doesn't love the refreshing taste and noteworthy convenience of colorful sushi burritos? Whether you're a fan of nigiri sushi or classic California rolls, a variety of raw fish, matchstick vegetables, and tasty condiments can easily be wrapped into a versatile burrito-style snack any day of the week. However, beyond experiencing the ease that comes with compiling your favorite items, you may often wish it had a little more crunch. Luckily, with the help of rice paper sheets and a hot skillet, you can easily give your next sushi burrito a crispy upgrade.
Instead of tortillas, classic sushi burritos are typically held together by toasted nori or dried seaweed sheets. However, the inclusion of raw fish and fresh vegetables often leaves these modern burritos with a soft, lackluster consistency. However, by utilizing both nori sheets and prepared rice paper wrappers, you can enhance the consistency of these flavorful burritos with a much-needed sear in a hot skillet.
Not only does rice paper crisp up beautifully in a hot-oiled pan, but it also has an uncanny ability to hold in all your favorite fillings. Rice paper is generally easy to work with since its moist edges can be sealed together with your fingers. In just a few short steps, you can enjoy a delicious sushi burrito that is not only bursting with fresh flavor but exudes an extra crunchy bite.
How to successfully use rice paper to give your sushi burrito a crispy upgrade
Fortunately, you can still use nori sheets for a top-notch gluten-free burrito. The only catch is you'll be placing your nori sheets and intended fillings on top of a pre-soaked rice paper sheet or spring roll wrapper before filling. To begin, soak rice paper in water for just a few seconds before laying flat on a hard surface.
@jeshastevens
Sushi burrito for dinner tonight ✨🍣🌯 #sushi #sushiburrito #dinner #dinnerideas #healthyrecipes
In the TikTok video above, one online foodie showcases how easy it is to wrap your favorite sushi ingredients in a convenient sushi burrito with the help of rice paper. While you can easily sear this delight on all sides in a bit of oil as is, go one step further and roll your burrito in black and white sesame seeds before adding to a hot skillet. The rice paper's wet surface keeps seeds intact, giving your Japanese-inspired lunch a delightful flavor upgrade and crunchier exterior. Beyond covering your next sushi burrito in toasted seeds only, opt for even more flavor by utilizing Everything Bagel seasoning.
Since sesame seeds have their own natural oils, keep a close watch when searing your burrito to avoid burning it. Once the exterior turns golden brown, remove from heat and allow any excess oil to drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Thanks to the addition of rice paper sheets, you'll have a fresh yet crispy sushi-inspired burrito to enjoy in no time.