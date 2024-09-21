The Key To Taking Your Sushi Burrito Up A Crispy Notch

Who doesn't love the refreshing taste and noteworthy convenience of colorful sushi burritos? Whether you're a fan of nigiri sushi or classic California rolls, a variety of raw fish, matchstick vegetables, and tasty condiments can easily be wrapped into a versatile burrito-style snack any day of the week. However, beyond experiencing the ease that comes with compiling your favorite items, you may often wish it had a little more crunch. Luckily, with the help of rice paper sheets and a hot skillet, you can easily give your next sushi burrito a crispy upgrade.

Instead of tortillas, classic sushi burritos are typically held together by toasted nori or dried seaweed sheets. However, the inclusion of raw fish and fresh vegetables often leaves these modern burritos with a soft, lackluster consistency. However, by utilizing both nori sheets and prepared rice paper wrappers, you can enhance the consistency of these flavorful burritos with a much-needed sear in a hot skillet.

Not only does rice paper crisp up beautifully in a hot-oiled pan, but it also has an uncanny ability to hold in all your favorite fillings. Rice paper is generally easy to work with since its moist edges can be sealed together with your fingers. In just a few short steps, you can enjoy a delicious sushi burrito that is not only bursting with fresh flavor but exudes an extra crunchy bite.