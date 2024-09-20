Duff Goldman's Simple Tip For Making Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you need light-hearted, easy-to-follow baking advice from a reliable culinary expert, look no further than Duff Goldman. While you may be familiar with Goldman by way of his 10-season stint on the popular Food Network show, "Ace of Cakes," he is also a renowned pastry chef and cookbook author. Apart from whipping up impressive cakes and light-hearted quips on camera, Goldman has developed a mean collection of delicious dessert recipes over the years, including bakery-style chocolate chip cookies.

Although there are countless ways to perfect one of America's favorite desserts, Goldman relies on one simple tip for satisfactory results each time. In a YouTube video, he explained for the best outcome, you need to have a gentle hand. But what does this mean exactly?

Next to securing the right ingredients and adding each as instructed, take your time building your chocolate chip cookie dough, following each step with careful consideration. Besides using room-temperature butter, aerating this ingredient with the right combination of white and brown sugar helps create baked goods with a lighter, more delicate texture. In addition to whipping your butter for proper aeration, be careful how long you mix your cookie dough once all other ingredients have been incorporated into the same bowl.