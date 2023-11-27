How Duff Goldman Ensures His Cookies Have A Perfectly Soft Middle

If you're looking for pastry tips, who better to get advice from than the man who's become a star from baking sweets? Duff Goldman displayed artistry and inventiveness as the host of "Ace of Cakes," where he constructed some of the most unique cakes of all time. Some of Goldman's caking feats include a snowman cake and a cake replica of the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field. But Goldman's skill and expertise extend past cakes. The renowned founder of Charm City Cakes also knows how to make the softest and chewiest cookies and he does so by following two key steps.

To ensure he gets cookies with a deliciously gummy center, Goldman bakes his cookies for the perfect amount of time and gets them out of the oven as soon as they get some hue. You can use these same tips to make sure your cookies are chewy on the edges and soft in the middle — just like the ones made by Goldman.