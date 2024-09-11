Add Greek Salad Toppings To Mashed Avocados For Upgraded Guacamole

There's nothing wrong with not wanting to mess with a classic fresh guacamole. It's kind of perfect, but if you aren't a guac purist, and are looking for ways to bring a different flavor vibe to this creamy dip, you should consider adding Greek salad toppings to it. This Mediterranean leafy green favorite has some ingredients that can really create a snap for your mouth when you add them to gently mashed avocados.

Simply skip the traditional lime, jalapeños, and cilantro, and instead add a splash of lemon juice, a sprinkle of oregano, chopped tomatoes, diced red onions marinated in red wine vinegar, minced garlic, some Kalamata olives, cucumbers, and bell pepper. These ingredients will give your guacamole a new taste that is savory, tangy, and delicious. And if you need a little kick, add some red pepper flakes to turn up that heat. Mix it all together — being sure not to leave your avocado on the chunky side as you lightly mash it, top it off with some crumbled feta cheese, and you have a Greek salad guac that rocks.