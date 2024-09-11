Add Greek Salad Toppings To Mashed Avocados For Upgraded Guacamole
There's nothing wrong with not wanting to mess with a classic fresh guacamole. It's kind of perfect, but if you aren't a guac purist, and are looking for ways to bring a different flavor vibe to this creamy dip, you should consider adding Greek salad toppings to it. This Mediterranean leafy green favorite has some ingredients that can really create a snap for your mouth when you add them to gently mashed avocados.
Simply skip the traditional lime, jalapeños, and cilantro, and instead add a splash of lemon juice, a sprinkle of oregano, chopped tomatoes, diced red onions marinated in red wine vinegar, minced garlic, some Kalamata olives, cucumbers, and bell pepper. These ingredients will give your guacamole a new taste that is savory, tangy, and delicious. And if you need a little kick, add some red pepper flakes to turn up that heat. Mix it all together — being sure not to leave your avocado on the chunky side as you lightly mash it, top it off with some crumbled feta cheese, and you have a Greek salad guac that rocks.
Taste and texture
Changing up the ingredients of your guacamole is also going to change its consistency and taste — in a good way. You will love how these Greek salad toppings give your favorite Super Bowl dip a chunky, crunchy texture that contrasts with the smooth mashed-up feel of avocado in your mouth. You may also experience a little bit of sweetness from the cucumbers and bell pepper that would otherwise be absent from traditional guacamole. The overall taste will give you all the feels of a salad, but one that is perfect for dipping homemade pita chips in or smearing on top of a piece of toast to create a Greek guacamole avocado toast.
That said, when you add your Kalamata olives to your guac, you may want to be conservative with the amount you add. These olives tend to have a strong, salty, and briny taste that borders on being bitter. It can be overwhelming if you aren't a fan or are on the fence about their flavor. If you have picky eaters, you could use black olives which are milder in taste and make their fair share of appearances in Greek salads.
Change the herbs up
And speaking of feta cheese, be mindful that it skews on the salty side, so you may want to taste your guac with this addition before sprinkling in any additional salt — it likely will not need it. You can also play with your herbs and seasonings if you are looking to shake things up even more. Use some fresh dill, cumin, or even marjoram. If you prefer, to use more of a Mediterranean flavor like mint instead of oregano, feel free to make the swap. Mint's herby and cool notes balance feta's bold, tangy, saltiness. Together, they will give your guac a refreshing taste with a little oomph.
Additionally, feel free to play with the other ingredients as well. Traditional tomatoes may be the go-to, but if you prefer a sun-dried version, it will add both a different taste and texture that is equally compelling. The same goes for your bell peppers. Use roasted red bell peppers, and your Greek guac will have both the peppers' sweet taste and a smoky element as well. Just remember that classic guacamole tastes best when it is made the day of use and the same is true for Greek guacamole.