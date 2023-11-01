What's The Deal With TikTok's Viral French Onion Pasta?

TikTok has created all sorts of minor food trends, from chopped sandwiches to pickled garlic and spaghetti alfredo. And while there are certainly a lot of people on TikTok who can't cook (some of whom may realize it and are just doing it for engagement), there are a lot of people who do display culinary ability the general public would never have been exposed to without that app. One new trend that's currently rising combines two absolutely delicious things: Fench onion soup and pasta.

French onion pasta is the sort of idea we never knew we needed, but now that it's here, it makes total sense, and we don't know how we ever lived without it. The key components of French onion soup are just beef stock, onions, cheese, and bread — there's no reason all of those together wouldn't translate into pasta form simply by swapping out the bread for another carbohydrate. It's no wonder it's taking off so much.