Thailand's Trendy Jelly Beer Is The Best Drink To Beat The End-Of-Summer Heat

You could hunt down an establishment serving Kirin's Ichiban frozen beer, which boasts a soft-serve head to keep your beer cold longer. It takes a special machine to make that frozen, foamy head, and you'll most likely find it in a Japanese restaurant, like Otaku Ramen in Nashville.

If you can't find jelly beer, just grab some bottles and place them in your freezer. But, because freezer temperatures are usually around zero degrees Fahrenheit, be prepared to experiment to determine the right timing to attain slushy beer perfection. You don't want a frozen solid brew (or an exploded bottle of beer). It generally takes 40 minutes for refrigerated beers to reach the appropriate temperature; room-temperature beers take 70 minutes.

Be aware that different beer styles require different timings in the freezer, and not all beers are suited to this method. Beers with lower alcohol content work best, while those with more alcohol or sugars will take longer. Also, hoppy beers, like IPAs, which are stylistically bitter, can become even more so when frozen and may no longer be enjoyable.

For a sweeter, shandy-like version of jelly beer, try adding a syrup of ginger juice and honey with a mixture of citrus juices. You might even consider serving this version as an alternative brunch cocktail. And if frozen beer isn't your thing but you are craving a cold, beery dessert, you could always try a beer sundae using a stout beer with a scoop of ice cream. And voilà — a grown-up version of a root beer float.