Thailand's Trendy Jelly Beer Is The Best Drink To Beat The End-Of-Summer Heat
As the planet's northern hemisphere begins to tilt away from the sun, giving way to fall's chillier sweater weather, there may still be some days that will have you seeking a quenchingly cool way to beat the heat. Thailand's jelly beer may be just what you're yearning for. Jelly beer is an adult version (as in alcoholic) of that classic sugary, slushy frozen drink served in convenience stores and movie theaters. And yes, jelly beer (or bia wun) is made with beer — traditionally, a Thai lager like Singha or Chang.
This refreshing beverage, long popular in Thailand's muggy, crowded, open-air markets, is made by, well, freezing beer. But it's not quite that simple. In Thailand, beer is frozen in the bottle in an oscillating barrel called a bia wun (hence the frozen treat's moniker) filled with water, ice, and salt to bring the beer's temperature to 26 degrees Fahrenheit. The salty cold water, the pressure of the beer in its bottle, and the gentle rocking of the machine keep the beer from freezing completely. The sudden change in temperature and pressure when the bottle is opened forms tiny ice crystals, resulting in a snow-like consistency. Be ready to drink up fast, as that transformation can result in a beer-slushy overflow.
Jelly beer's origins are Asian but it's become trendy in the U.S.
Though pretty ubiquitous in Thailand, jelly beer was not exactly born there. Around 2010, Japanese beer maker Asahi pioneered frozen beer when it started serving its Super Dry beer on tap at 28 degrees Fahrenheit. Beer on tap is a big deal in Japan, Kayoko Akabori, co-founder of a Japanese bar supplier, told Imbibe. "When it's really hot out, they'll advertise really cold beers," he said. "There'll be a temperature gauge outside [the bar displaying] how cold the Asahi machine is."
It's unclear how jelly beer came to the U.S., but it may have been James Beard award-winning chef Andy Ricker who first introduced it here around 2010. He imported a bia wun machine to Portland, Oregon, for his Whiskey Soda Lounge — one of his renowned Thai restaurants, which he closed during the pandemic. It was later moved to his Brooklyn establishment, Pok Pok Phat Thai, in 2015.
Jelly beer can be difficult to find here, but you'll most likely find it in a Thai restaurant. While some establishments will serve it as simple frozen beer, others may add a little fruit juice — typically citrus, with calamansi being most commonly used in Thailand. Others may also add a syrup of ginger and honey to create a sweet and spicy concoction. These more aromatic drinks may be reminiscent of a frozen lemonade similar to Del's — now a Rhode Island staple.
You can make refreshing jelly beer at home
You could hunt down an establishment serving Kirin's Ichiban frozen beer, which boasts a soft-serve head to keep your beer cold longer. It takes a special machine to make that frozen, foamy head, and you'll most likely find it in a Japanese restaurant, like Otaku Ramen in Nashville.
If you can't find jelly beer, just grab some bottles and place them in your freezer. But, because freezer temperatures are usually around zero degrees Fahrenheit, be prepared to experiment to determine the right timing to attain slushy beer perfection. You don't want a frozen solid brew (or an exploded bottle of beer). It generally takes 40 minutes for refrigerated beers to reach the appropriate temperature; room-temperature beers take 70 minutes.
Be aware that different beer styles require different timings in the freezer, and not all beers are suited to this method. Beers with lower alcohol content work best, while those with more alcohol or sugars will take longer. Also, hoppy beers, like IPAs, which are stylistically bitter, can become even more so when frozen and may no longer be enjoyable.
For a sweeter, shandy-like version of jelly beer, try adding a syrup of ginger juice and honey with a mixture of citrus juices. You might even consider serving this version as an alternative brunch cocktail. And if frozen beer isn't your thing but you are craving a cold, beery dessert, you could always try a beer sundae using a stout beer with a scoop of ice cream. And voilà — a grown-up version of a root beer float.