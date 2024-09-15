The Unexpected Way An Air Fryer Can Improve Your Coffee

A lot of grocery store coffee comes already roasted, meaning that it's prepped for your percolator after a quick grind. Perhaps you are ready to take your love affair with coffee to the next level and roast your own bean. Dedicated roasters are expensive and take up valuable kitchen space. Enter, an appliance that you already own. It may sound unbelievable, but you can enjoy the freshest coffee of your life by using your air fryer to roast coffee beans.

Your air fryer undoubtedly gets a lot of play in the kitchen, but using it as a roaster is next-level culinary wizardry. Alton Brown ranted to The Daily Dot that he hated the concept of "unitaskers ... devices that are basically created for one job ... They pile up until you have to tear down your house and build another one." You don't need a roaster — you have everything you need already. Sure, you have an oven, but that tends to bake, rather than roast, coffee beans and heats them unevenly. Your air fryer, on the other hand, was sitting there all along, waiting to unlock your inner barista.