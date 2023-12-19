Here's How To Grind Coffee Beans If You Don't Have A Grinder

Maybe you accidentally bought whole coffee beans at the grocery store, or you're new to the whole-bean game and didn't get the proper equipment. Maybe your trusty grinder broke just as your morning coffee prep was starting. Whatever the reason, finding yourself in need of a brew without the means to grind your coffee beans feels like a caffeine emergency.

It doesn't have to be, though. Even without a grinder, there are still plenty of ways to brew the perfect cup of coffee if you turn to other tools in your kitchen — like a blender or a food processor. Although they won't offer as consistent or fine of a grind as a coffee grinder, they'll work in a pinch if you're careful with your settings and timing.

Some blenders and food processors will have a grind setting, but the pulse setting will also do. Start by measuring out the coffee beans; because of the size and surface area of food processors and blenders, you might need to grind more beans than usual to ensure they reach the blades. Once you have the right amount, grind or pulse them in bursts of just a few seconds at a time. The blades of blenders and processors are typically larger and further apart than most coffee grinders, so it's easy to get a fine powder on the bottom and large chunks on top — tilt the blender or processor in between bursts to get a more even grind.