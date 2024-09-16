Give Your Deviled Eggs A Flavorful Twist With Help From An Iconic Dip

Regular guacamole on deviled eggs does the job just fine, but why stop there when this dip is also full of creative potential? With just a few additional ingredients, you can make the deviled eggs even more exciting. Diced tomato is a foolproof starting point, and you can even opt for fire-roasted tomato for a delectable, smoky touch. For pops of sweetness, corn is your best friend. If it's a peppery zing you want, look no further than red onion. And, when you want a touch of savory, just sprinkle in bacon or chorizo or use the meat as a finishing garnish on the eggs.

To embrace the spiciness that Mexican cuisine is adored for, jalapeño pepper and poblano pepper are at the top of the list. For extra flavor intensity, you can use chipotle peppers, which are ripened jalapeños that have been dried and smoked. A dash of hot sauce like adobo can do wonders, as well. You can bring a subtle heat, on the other hand, with red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper, or taco seasoning.

Since the avocado provides enough creaminess on its own, it's often used as a healthy, lower-fat substitute for mayonnaise in deviled eggs. If you still want the condiment's tangy undertone, consider adding sour cream to your guacamole, which is an ideal substitute for mayo when making dips.