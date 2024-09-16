Give Your Deviled Eggs A Flavorful Twist With Help From An Iconic Dip
For something that fits right in the palm of your hand, deviled eggs can hold such a massive allure. Maybe it's their simple, tantalizing taste, the creamy, soft melt of flavors onto your taste buds, or the fact that you can enjoy them in one go. Of course, it can inevitably get repetitive if you keep serving the same old dish, so why not switch things up a bit? Try adding fresh guacamole to your deviled eggs for a change. When two classic favorites come together, you can only expect good things.
At first thought, it doesn't seem like deviled eggs and guacamole have much in common. Yet, this fusion still works marvelously because the foods' differences complement each other. Buttery and sweet with a slightly piquant bite, the eggs are known for their distinct richness. Guacamole, on the other hand, adorns the avocado's fresh, nutty taste with zesty, herby, or spicy ingredients. Joining forces, they make for a balanced blend of both dishes, with the familiar, tangy taste at the base and versatile layers of guacamole in between.
Jazz up your guacamole for even more fun
Regular guacamole on deviled eggs does the job just fine, but why stop there when this dip is also full of creative potential? With just a few additional ingredients, you can make the deviled eggs even more exciting. Diced tomato is a foolproof starting point, and you can even opt for fire-roasted tomato for a delectable, smoky touch. For pops of sweetness, corn is your best friend. If it's a peppery zing you want, look no further than red onion. And, when you want a touch of savory, just sprinkle in bacon or chorizo or use the meat as a finishing garnish on the eggs.
To embrace the spiciness that Mexican cuisine is adored for, jalapeño pepper and poblano pepper are at the top of the list. For extra flavor intensity, you can use chipotle peppers, which are ripened jalapeños that have been dried and smoked. A dash of hot sauce like adobo can do wonders, as well. You can bring a subtle heat, on the other hand, with red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper, or taco seasoning.
Since the avocado provides enough creaminess on its own, it's often used as a healthy, lower-fat substitute for mayonnaise in deviled eggs. If you still want the condiment's tangy undertone, consider adding sour cream to your guacamole, which is an ideal substitute for mayo when making dips.
Let these guacamole deviled eggs elevate your meals
These guacamole deviled eggs are undeniably a fantastic way to start a party. They're pretty great on their own, but you can also serve them with other types of deviled eggs for a small buffet that offers a bit of everything. Or, try a Mexican appetizer platter where they're accompanied by salsa dips, tortilla chips, colorful veggies, tamales, and anything else you want.
You can put these guacamole deviled eggs in any Mexican meal and they will fit right in. Alongside hearty main courses, they're the light touch you need to refresh your palate while enjoying hearty fajitas or cheese-filled enchiladas. Side by side with tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and other hand-held food, they make for a spectacular party spread that will leave everyone in awe the minute they appear.
Even as leftovers, there's still so much to do with guacamole deviled eggs. Just chop them up, and you've got an instant stuffing for egg sandwiches or a topping for creamy salads that need a more substantial texture. With the guacamole filling alone, you can make breakfast a breeze by spreading it onto toasted bread and topping it with some veggies or a fried egg. This also works for other adjacent dishes, such as crostini and bruschetta.