Sour Cream Is An Ideal Substitute For Mayo When Making Dips

When you're in the thick of preparing a slew of easy hors-d'oeuvres and snacks your guests will devour for an upcoming weekend get-together, you may find yourself running out of mayonnaise by the second or third dip recipe. What can you use (other than traditional mayonnaise) for your family's signature garlic aioli? Sour cream is a great substitute for mayo when you're in a pinch.

Not only are sour cream and mayonnaise similar in consistency, but they're also both rich and creamy condiments that can be used interchangeably in most instances. They're both neutrally flavored and serve as ideal bases for party dips. Because these creamy sauces each have a nuanced taste, each serves as an ideal choice when you're looking for condiments that can easily absorb various herbs and spices.

If you're looking to replace your next party dip with sour cream, you don't have to worry about deciphering specific measurements. Mayonnaise can easily be replaced with sour cream in a 1:1 ratio. Despite the various other alternatives you can use to replace mayonnaise, sour cream may be the best substitute.