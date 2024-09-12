Chai Spices Warm Up Your White Chocolate Fudge For Fall

Part of what makes white fudge such a perfect showcase for your chai is its fat content. The aromatic and flavor compounds in spices are fat-soluble, which is why it's frequently recommended that you bloom them in oil or butter. Many fudge recipes rely on a combination of ingredients, usually including sweetened condensed milk, a concentrated dairy that contains a minimum of 8% fat, which makes these items blend well together.

Some recipes call for butter; the white chocolate component also contains cocoa butter. Since fat is also a carrier of both flavor and aroma, your chai will come vibrantly to life in this context. And when released in such an effective way, those alluring, warm spices aren't just delicious — they have the ability to both complement and contrast the sweet, cool creaminess of your fudge.

To make this treat, simply select your chai blend — you can either purchase one pre-made or create your own. For a fudge recipe that uses a 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk, adding bout 2 ½ to 3 teaspoons of your chai is a good place to start. (You can always add more if you prefer a more assertive spice profile.) When it comes to chocolate, use a bar for a better and simpler melting experience.