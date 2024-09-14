The Frozen Food That Makes For An Unexpectedly Delicious Quesadilla Filling

The first step in using frozen dumplings for a quesadilla is to get them soft enough to actually add to your tortilla. You can do this just by leaving them on the counter while you gather up the rest of your ingredients, grate your cheese, and prep your other quesadilla elements. You can cook the dumplings, too, especially if you want to get that flash-fried crunch or if they aren't pre-cooked before freezing.

Once they're soft enough, the best way to get them quesadilla-ready is to chop them up into little pieces. You can dice them with a knife or cut them in ribbons with a good pair of kitchen shears. You could use them whole, but you'll likely need to smash them down pretty hard while cooking so that the quesadilla stays melted together.

As for what kinds of frozen dumplings to use, you can truly use any, including kinds from various countries that you might not expect. Poland's potato dumplings, or pierogi, are excellent for a vegetarian quesadilla, or go Italian by complementing frozen ravioli with Parmesan and fresh tomato.