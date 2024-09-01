Review: General Mills' Kelce Mix Cereal Scores A Touchdown At The Breakfast Table

When it comes to cereals, two things are certainly true. First, athletes love them and have gladly lent their names and likenesses to grace their boxes. Secondly, kids and kids at heart alike usually love more than one cereal, and have been known to make their own mixture of multiple ones in a single bowl. Kellogg's recently recognized this, and released a series of Mash-Ups, where Frosted Flakes shared bagged space alongside Fruit Loops, and later Apple Jacks.

Not to be outdone, rival General Mills is tapping into the hearty cereal appetites of famous footballers, podcasters, and media darlings — the Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason — to release its very first mash-up of cereals called Kelce Mix. This isn't even the first cereal to feature the Kelce name. In 2022, Travis partnered with Hy-Vee to release Kelce's Crunch, a sugar-frosted flakes cereal for charity in the Kansas City area. Alas, those flakes aren't included in the line-up of the new Kelce Mix, which unifies the brothers' top three General Mills cereals under one box: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Reese's Puffs.

So, is Kelce Mix the perfect way to kickoff football on Sunday mornings, or should it be flagged for unnecessary grossness? Daily Meal happily grabbed many a spoonful to see if peanut butter, cinnamon, and marshmallow could co-exist in one bite. This chew and review is based on taste, cohesion, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

