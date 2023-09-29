Every Chex Mix Flavor, Ranked

In this world, variety will always be a better choice than indulging in only one type of thing, and for further proof, look no further than a bag of Chex Mix. In each bag, different textures, shapes, and tastes come together in an unforgettable delicious harmony.

The precursor to Chex was Ralston Purina's introduction of Purina Whole Wheat Cereal in 1898. The cereal pieces took their modern-day shape in 1951, and soon after the cereal was renamed to Wheat Chex. The famous Chex "Party Mix" started making rounds at get-togethers in 1953 when the recipe appeared on packages. Three decades later, in 1987, Ralston decided to take the burden off party planners' plates and mass-produce Chex Mix. Since 1997, General Mills has been the steward of the brand after acquiring it from Ralston.

Ever since, Chex Mix has branched out into a wheat and cornucopia of flavor offerings to satisfy those with a savory tooth, as well as those with a sweet one. Today, General Mills offers 12 distinct and unique Chex Mix flavors for crunchy munching. We tore open a bag of each to determine the flavors that are the cream of the wheat crop, and perhaps those that need to be dropped (gasp!). You're invited to the party too, so without further ado, Chex this out, as we Mix things up!