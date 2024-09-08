Alton Brown's Go-To Option For Unbeatable Fish Burgers

Fish burgers can be a brilliant alternative to the more common beef burgers, and they're a great way to mix up burger night and make sure no one gets bored of the same old thing. But they can also be tricky to get right, whether you're particular about texture or taste. No one likes a mushy burger, but according to Alton Brown, there's one fish that you should definitely be reaching for to ensure that perfect bite.

In an Instagram post, Brown wrote, "Man, do I love a good char-burger, that is a burger composed of Arctic char, a member of the salmon family that's not just darned good for you, but sustainable as well." There are plenty of ingredients that will take your burgers to the next level, but what is it that's so special about Arctic char?

For starters, one of the great things about Arctic char is that it has a more mild flavor than the closely related salmon. If you — or someone you know — isn't too keen on adding more fish to their diet because of those love-or-hate flavors, this can be a great option that can get even the biggest critics on the road to eating fish. It also means that it's a great vehicle for other flavors, seasonings, and toppings, which can help add some variety to dinner. And let's be honest, it's easy to get stuck in a rut. Arctic char, however, is a great option for breaking the boredom.