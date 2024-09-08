Alton Brown's Go-To Option For Unbeatable Fish Burgers
Fish burgers can be a brilliant alternative to the more common beef burgers, and they're a great way to mix up burger night and make sure no one gets bored of the same old thing. But they can also be tricky to get right, whether you're particular about texture or taste. No one likes a mushy burger, but according to Alton Brown, there's one fish that you should definitely be reaching for to ensure that perfect bite.
In an Instagram post, Brown wrote, "Man, do I love a good char-burger, that is a burger composed of Arctic char, a member of the salmon family that's not just darned good for you, but sustainable as well." There are plenty of ingredients that will take your burgers to the next level, but what is it that's so special about Arctic char?
For starters, one of the great things about Arctic char is that it has a more mild flavor than the closely related salmon. If you — or someone you know — isn't too keen on adding more fish to their diet because of those love-or-hate flavors, this can be a great option that can get even the biggest critics on the road to eating fish. It also means that it's a great vehicle for other flavors, seasonings, and toppings, which can help add some variety to dinner. And let's be honest, it's easy to get stuck in a rut. Arctic char, however, is a great option for breaking the boredom.
Arctic char has everything you'd like in a fish burger
Ginger is one ingredient you need for some seriously elevated fish burgers, and arctic char's gentle flavor means that seasonings will truly shine. But that's not the only reason you should consider giving this fish a try. Texture can be a big problem with fish burgers, but Arctic char tends to have a lower fat content than other types of fish. That translates into a firmer burger, and that's enough to make it a major win. But don't worry, this fish is still high in protein and all of those omega-3s that make salmon such a popular choice.
Another bonus is that Arctic char is known as an easy-to-cook fish, and while it's not as fatty as other fish, it still has enough fat that your burgers aren't going to dry out as you're cooking them. Arctic char burgers will stay moist no matter how you make them: Filets can be rough chopped, mixed with other ingredients, then either pan-fried or grilled for perfectly delicious burgers.
There's also the skin to consider: While finding out your fish dinner has the skin left on is enough to ruin a meal for some people, the skin of the Arctic char is thin and cooks up to add a crispy, pleasant crunch. It's also a good source of calcium, and if you're worried about the mercury content of fish, there's more good news: Mercury generally isn't a concern with Arctic char.
Love salmon? Arctic char is more affordable and sustainable
It's no secret that if you're heading to the grocery store or fishmonger from some high-quality salmon, you're looking at some pricey fish. If you're paying the price, you'll probably want to turn that into something like a delicious sake steamed salmon instead of a burger. A high-quality arctic char, however, tends to be more affordable, and it makes sense: Arctic char are much more sustainable.
In fact, Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch rates Arctic char as one of the best choices when it comes to making sustainable fish choices (and, they also note that they may also be called by other names, including Sea Trout, Alpine Trout, and Alpine Char). Some of the key differences are that while salmon migrate between freshwater and saltwater, Arctic char can be raised in freshwater and unlike salmon, they don't die after they've spawned.
That all means that Arctic char might just be the type of fish that you didn't know you needed. Not only does it make a delicious burger, there are a ton of other ways to use this versatile fish. It's brilliant on tostadas or in fish tacos, it can be cured in the same way salmon is, shines in a fish pie, makes a delicious soup, and can be served alongside any number of sides when it's roasted, grilled, baked, or pan-fried. Bottom line? It might be your new go-to fish.