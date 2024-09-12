Your Instant Pot Is Key For Way Easier French Onion Soup

One of the great comfort foods in this world is French onion soup. On a cold day, a warm bowl with its hint of sweetness and crispy cheesy bread is the perfect thing to wrap yourself around. Sadly, if you want to make it yourself and do it right, it normally takes an excruciatingly long time.

Traditional French onion soup relies on the principle of simple ingredients prepared well. The most important element is, undoubtedly, the onions themselves which need to be fully caramelized to bring out their full depth of flavor. While other recipes rely on adding a host of other ingredients to develop flavor, this is all about what's there naturally.

The good news is that an Instant Pot can keep all of that complexity of flavor intact while massively reducing the cook time. Not only is it faster, but the Instant Pot's magic cuts out the need for standing over the soup the whole time and stirring. It all comes down to how the pressure cooker acts on those onions.