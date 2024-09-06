The Best Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Biscuit, Hands Down

If breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, then choosing where you get said meal is a big decision. For a tasty on-the-go breakfast you can enjoy six days out of every week, Chick-fil-A has you covered. Since arriving on the scene back in 1967, the fast food chain has gained a massive following of fans who don't even mind that their favorite fast food joint is closed on Sundays. Yet with so many delicious options, it can be hard to decide what to order, especially first thing in the morning when you're a tad tired.

Thankfully, Daily Meal did a ranking of the best and worst breakfast biscuits from fast food chains for you, and Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken biscuit came out over other menu options. This tasty breakfast offering keeps it simple with a juicy, spicy breaded chicken patty sandwiched between the flaky layers of a biscuit.

While some prefer to add a drop of honey to their sandwich and others are slathering on Chick-fil-A's signature sauce, we think this flavorful chicken and biscuit combo can stand alone without any additional accoutrements. If you want to try this top-ranked breakfast sandwich out for yourself, be sure to make it over to the eatery before 10:30 a.m., which is the time when Chick-fil-A's breakfast availability ends.