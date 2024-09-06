The Best Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Biscuit, Hands Down
If breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, then choosing where you get said meal is a big decision. For a tasty on-the-go breakfast you can enjoy six days out of every week, Chick-fil-A has you covered. Since arriving on the scene back in 1967, the fast food chain has gained a massive following of fans who don't even mind that their favorite fast food joint is closed on Sundays. Yet with so many delicious options, it can be hard to decide what to order, especially first thing in the morning when you're a tad tired.
Thankfully, Daily Meal did a ranking of the best and worst breakfast biscuits from fast food chains for you, and Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken biscuit came out over other menu options. This tasty breakfast offering keeps it simple with a juicy, spicy breaded chicken patty sandwiched between the flaky layers of a biscuit.
While some prefer to add a drop of honey to their sandwich and others are slathering on Chick-fil-A's signature sauce, we think this flavorful chicken and biscuit combo can stand alone without any additional accoutrements. If you want to try this top-ranked breakfast sandwich out for yourself, be sure to make it over to the eatery before 10:30 a.m., which is the time when Chick-fil-A's breakfast availability ends.
What makes Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken biscuit so good
Chick-fil-A introduced its spicy chicken biscuit back in 2011, and it was originally intended to be a limited time only menu option. But after years of fans clamoring for this top rated sandwich to remain available, it became a permanent addition to the breakfast menu in 2023. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the simplistic breakfast option is so flavorful because it is "seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly breaded, [and] pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil."
Along with the delicious spice blend that packs an intense burst of flavor with each bite, the refined peanut oil and cooking process contribute to the chicken's crispiness and high-quality taste. Chick-fil-A uses peanut oil to fry all its chicken products — but before those with peanut allergies start to panic, know that refined peanut oil will typically not cause an allergic reaction. The oil refining process removes peanut proteins from the product, which is the true cause of allergic reactions (but you might still want to consult your doctor first).
This delicious sandwich costs approximately $4.00 to $5.00 before tax, as the exact price will vary based on location. Per the product's nutrition information, the spicy chicken biscuit has 450 calories, 22 grams of fat, and 19 grams of protein, which definitely makes it a filling option when you know you have a long while until your lunch break.