How Rick Martinez Amps Up The Flavor Of Vegan Tamales

Of course no tamale is complete without a savory, sometimes spicy filling. The sky's the limit on vegan ingredients to use for a tamale, but again the most important principle is to build flavor whenever you can, according to Rick Martinez. Author of the book "Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico" and host of the Babish Culinary Universe show "Pruébalo" on YouTube, Martinez recommends leaning into charring and roasting any aromatic vegetables and creating a flavor-packed oil before mixing it into the filling.

"When I make vegan or vegetarian tamales or even refried beans, I love basically charring onions in oil," said Martinez, adding, "you can use olive oil or whatever oil you want, but if you really, really, really deeply char the veg, alliums in the oil and then use that, it's [a] charry, oniony, garlicky oil." What you're doing is creating caramelized, savory flavors in the onions using the maillard reaction, a technique every cook should understand, which will give your filling a deep, satisfying flavor.

You can also experiment with other flavors to make your tamales a little more complex, like upgrading refried beans with honey and 'Nduja. Find what tastes good to you and use it to scale up your tamales.