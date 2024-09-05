This Roasted Ingredient Is The Secret To Next Level Guacamole

The obvious way to roast garlic is to do it in the oven. All you have to do is peel off the external layer of skin, drizzle on some oil, wrap it in tinfoil, and pop it in your oven until it gets soft and releases sweet, toasted scents. But, this is far from the only way to make roasted garlic. For those who have a bit more time on their hands, you can use your slow cooker to make roasted garlic.

You can also cook it on your stovetop in a pan. For this method, you'll fully peel the garlic cloves before popping them into the pan, along with your choice of fat (olive oil or avocado oil work well), and simmering for around 15 minutes. Once they're aromatic, soft, and golden brown, it's time to take them off the heat.

Once your garlic is roasted, mash the cloves with a fork and mix into your guac. Start with one clove of garlic for each avocado in your recipe. You can always add more if you want to really ramp up the flavor — just be sure to taste test along the way.