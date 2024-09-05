This Roasted Ingredient Is The Secret To Next Level Guacamole
Whether you need a side for taco Tuesday or you're just craving salty chips and a creamy dip, chips and guac are a great go-to snack. Now, typically, if you're making a fresh homemade guacamole recipe you'll only need a few ingredients, namely limes, avocados, and a bit of salt and pepper. Many recipes also call for fresh garlic or garlic powder to add some pungent notes and give it a bit more oomph. But, if you really want a next-level dip, try using roasted garlic instead.
Roasted garlic has a milder flavor than raw garlic, and the roasting brings out sweet caramel notes. What's more, you won't get the same pungent kick and you may pick up on some nuttiness, too. These flavors pair perfectly with the nuttiness of avocado, and add a dash of sweetness that balances out the acidity of the lime juice. Roasted garlic's texture also works well in your guac, as roasted garlic becomes soft and creamy. It's also a little easier on the stomach for those who have some trouble digesting the fructan in raw garlic.
Different ways to roast garlic
The obvious way to roast garlic is to do it in the oven. All you have to do is peel off the external layer of skin, drizzle on some oil, wrap it in tinfoil, and pop it in your oven until it gets soft and releases sweet, toasted scents. But, this is far from the only way to make roasted garlic. For those who have a bit more time on their hands, you can use your slow cooker to make roasted garlic.
You can also cook it on your stovetop in a pan. For this method, you'll fully peel the garlic cloves before popping them into the pan, along with your choice of fat (olive oil or avocado oil work well), and simmering for around 15 minutes. Once they're aromatic, soft, and golden brown, it's time to take them off the heat.
Once your garlic is roasted, mash the cloves with a fork and mix into your guac. Start with one clove of garlic for each avocado in your recipe. You can always add more if you want to really ramp up the flavor — just be sure to taste test along the way.
How to serve roasted garlic guacamole
We all know that guacamole goes well with warm tortilla chips as a savory snack. Roasted garlic guacamole can be used in place of regular guac in all your favorite Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes. It's the perfect condiment for pork belly burritos, or crock pot chicken tacos. Serve a heaping bowl of it alongside the ultimate chicken fajitas in addition to a tangy roasted garden salsa.
Try using it as a spread for your avocado toast, and throw a poached egg on top for a tasty breakfast option. Use it in place of sliced avocado for your next avocado BLT grilled sandwich. Or mix in some diced tomatoes, smear it atop some garlic-rubbed toasted sourdough slices with crumbled feta cheese to make a delicious guacamole bruschetta. No matter how you serve your roasted garlic guacamole, you're bound to fall in love with the rich and creamy flavors.