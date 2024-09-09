What Exactly Is A Wine Decanter Anyway?

Although many people scoff at the idea of decanting white wine, there are times when, if not necessary, it's certainly helpful. White wines don't have tannins like red wines do, even though both are made from red grapes. The skin, which contains all of the tannins, is removed from grapes intended for white wine before it is fermented. But even though you don't need to worry about mellowing tannins, you can still use a decanter to separate out those wine crystals. Decanting also allows sulfurous aromas — common to some whites — to dissipate, and lets an overly chilled bottle come to room temperature.

Although considered a type of white wine, orange wine gets its color because the skin of the grapes is left on during the beginning of the fermentation process. As a result, orange wines have some tannins and could benefit from at least 30 minutes in a wine decanter. If you like Champagne — but not one that's too bubbly — decanting it will release some of the carbon dioxide used in bottling to create those bubbles.

One thing wine experts agree on: Don't save decanting just for expensive wines. Young wines are often less expensive than wines with some age and are more likely to improve with decanting. Affordable wines, whether red or white, may have off aromas that can dissipate with some time in a decanter and leave behind a delicious, quite quaffable wine.