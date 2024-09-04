The Dave's Killer Bread Variety We Don't Leave The Store Without

When it comes to choosing sandwich bread, Americans have almost too many choices. It's not easy to narrow down the best loaf when most supermarkets devote an entire aisle to the stuff, which makes the popularity of Dave's Killer Bread an even more interesting story. The company was founded by Dave Dahl, who spent several years in prison before getting a second chance at life working at his family's commercial bakery mixing ingredients. After perfecting a few select flavors, Dahl launched his own loaves at the Portland Farmers Market Summer Loaves Festival in 2005, which was the start of what would become an international success story.

Each loaf of Dave's Killer Bread, including the 100% Whole Wheat, is made with organic, whole grains and other natural ingredients, which perhaps gives this loaf the edge over other wheat breads. Our taster at Daily Meal found that it has, "a rich wheat taste with a hint of molasses and a pleasant texture," and reviewers across the internet agree. "I absolutely love this bread," said one reviewer on the Kroger website. "I was never a bread eater until I had Dave's bread. I normally will just eat the bread plain, that's how much I love the taste and texture." Another added, "Excellent texture, flavor and size. I have irritable bowel and this is the only market wheat bread that my stomach doesn't have a fit with. NO hidden nasties like corn syrup."