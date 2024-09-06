Aspen Crud: The Boozy Milkshake That's A Piece Of Prohibition-Era History

If you want to try the Aspen Crud for yourself, the best way would be to travel to Aspen and order it directly from J-Bar. But if you're not heading to Aspen anytime soon, you can also make it at home. The simplest version of the milkshake involves just two ingredients: vanilla ice cream and bourbon.

Grab your blender and add in three to five scoops of vanilla ice cream, along with three shots of bourbon. Blend until smooth, then serve. Choose the amount of ice cream scoops based on your own personal preferences — the more scoops added, the thicker the milkshake will be. Some versions of the drink also include four ounces of milk, along with the other ingredients. The addition of milk will make the milkshake a bit thinner, so if that's your preference, then it's a good idea to make sure that you add the milk. Blend until smooth, just as with the other version. Additionally, be sure to use the best milk for the ultimate milkshake: whole milk.

Finally, pour the perfectly blended milkshake into a chilled glass — as all the best milkshake recipes call for — and top with any garnishes that you like. You can't go wrong with a dollop of whipped cream and a cherry on top.