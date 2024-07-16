The Best Milk To Use For The Ultimate Milkshake

The recipe for the best vanilla milkshake in the world is as simple as it is delicious, calling for just two ingredients: Full-fat milk and a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream. But crafting a tasty milkshake from these two dairy products isn't as easy as tossing them into a blender and hoping for the best. The wrong milk-to-ice cream ratio can really throw off the consistency and blending process of a milkshake, even if you do use the right type of milk.

Too much milk will cause the shake to become thin and frothy, but too much ice cream may create a shake so thick, it is near impossible to drink. Daily Meal's milkshake recipe calls for one cup of ice cream and ¾ cup of cold whole milk. You also want to make sure that the ice cream you are pairing with whole milk isn't too hard. While you want the ice cream frozen in order to achieve the ideal milkshake temperature, it should be soft enough to easily scoop out of its container and into a blender. Extra hard ice cream can mess up the blending process and lead to a clumpy shake, and no one wants that, so make sure to let it sit on the counter for a couple of minutes before scooping.