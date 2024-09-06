These Ingredients Are Preventing Your Homemade Ice Cream From Freezing Properly

Love ice cream? You're certainly not alone. In 2024, the International Dairy Foods Association revealed their survey findings that a whopping 97% of Americans would describe their feelings toward ice cream as falling into either the "like" or "love" categories. That means it's possible more people agree about ice cream than literally anything else in the world. Favorite flavors include chocolate, vanilla, and cookie dough, and while those are all perfectly respectable choices, that's only the start of things when it comes to making your own homemade ice cream.

Then, the sky's the limit. Whip up a nutty, tahini ice cream one night, and yes, tomato ice cream is a very real and very delicious thing. Still, it's not a guarantee that your homemade attempts are going to end up as rich and creamy as your favorite commercially-produced brand, particularly if you get the ratios of three particular ingredients wrong. Those are alcohol, salt, and sugar.

What's the problem here? There are plenty of tips and tricks out there for making your own incredible ice cream, and many go back to one idea. There's an old saying that baking is a science, and the same is true of making ice cream. All three of those ingredients will change the freezing point of your ice cream if you add too much of any of them. Let's talk science and the benefits of a great recipe.