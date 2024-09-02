This Umami-Packed Ingredient Cranks Store-Bought Pesto Up A Notch

Peek into any pasta lover's kitchen, and you're bound to find a jar of pesto tucked away somewhere. This vibrant green sauce, with its aromatic blend of herbs and other ingredients, can turn even the plainest plate of pasta into a delicious meal with just a few spoonfuls slathered on top. While homemade pesto is undoubtedly the gold standard, not everyone has the time or energy to whip up a fresh batch from scratch. That's where store-bought pesto comes to the rescue — it's quick, convenient, and more importantly, it gets the job done.

Its flavor, however, can be rather disappointing. But what if we told you there's a way to boost the flavor of lackluster store-bought pesto and bring it closer to the level of homemade basil pesto? And better yet, you don't need much: just a couple of sun-dried tomatoes!

Sun-dried tomatoes are packed full of umami, often described as the "fifth taste." It's a savory, meaty flavor that can add depth and complexity to anything — pesto included. By incorporating sun-dried tomatoes into your store-bought pesto, you can round out its flavor profile and bring it closer to the freshly made stuff.