Change Fruit Salad Forever With This Simple 3-Ingredient Dressing

Some people may not know that honey can actually save your fruit from oxidizing too quickly, thus keeping it fresh longer. The natural sugar in the honey preserves the fruit by removing its excess water, leaving it ripe and tender but not waterlogged. Honey is also a great sweetener that can be a perfect, all-natural alternative to other processed sugars, all while tasting delicious with your fruit salad.

The sweetness of the honey complements the tartness of the fresh lime and mandarin juice, adding a lively overtone to your salad. These also help balance out the properties of the different fruits — the lime keeps ingredients like apples bright while honey brings out the candy-like taste of strawberries. Note that you can also add fruit zest to your dressing for a bit of an extra kick. Lime zest brings more earthiness to the sour taste, and you can easily use the mandarin zest if you want to save the inside of the orange to toss in the salad. The brightness of this dressing complements just about every fruit, making it easy to adjust the contents of your salad based on what's in season. Thankfully, though, limes are almost always available in stores, and you'll always want to have them on hand since this recipe is best when made and eaten fresh.