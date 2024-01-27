Yes, You Can Freeze Salad Dressing. Here's How To Do It The Right Way

Although it seems like they may last forever, salad dressings do have an expiration date and eventually go bad even in the fridge. According to the USDA, salad dressing can last up to two months refrigerated before it needs to be thrown out. However, like many foods, you can extend the shelf life of salad dressing by tossing it in the freezer.

While it may not taste as fresh as a new bottle from the store, most salad dressings can be frozen with some exceptions. However, you would be making a mistake with your dressing if you just put that plastic squeeze bottle straight into the freezer. Instead, you should transfer the contents into an air-tight container making sure to create a tight seal with the lid. There shouldn't be any air bubbles in the mixture as they can prove disastrous during the freezing process. Air bubbles can cause freezer burn, which causes the outer layers of food to lose moisture, and can ruin the salad dressing.

You should also check the best-used-by date before freezing. Keep in mind that freezing food suspends it in the state it's already in so it can't save dressing that's going bad. When done properly, your frozen salad dressing will last up to three months in the freezer. However, just as anything, there are some exceptions to the rule to keep in mind.