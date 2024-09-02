The Canned Pantry Item We Never Thought To Add To Potato Salad

Potato salad is a simple dish; nothing more than seasoned, cooked potatoes when you reduce it to the bare essentials. But that's the salad's greatest strength. It allows you to get incredibly creative with your recipes, mixing and matching ingredients and employing various types of potatoes (not to mention cooking methods) to create something wholly unique to you.

One of the more unexpected pantry ingredients you can base a potato salad recipe around, or just toss into your current favorite store-bought option, is canned corn. It adds a burst of sweetness when you bite into the toothsome kernels, plus the little pops of yellow color make the dish all the more appealing. However, there are two types of canned corn that shouldn't be used interchangeably.

Canned whole kernel corn is suspended in water, letting you strain it away to add the golden flavor nuggets inside to almost any recipe. Canned cream corn, on the other hand, is packaged with the milk-like substance you can scrape from the cob after cutting off the kernels, plus some sugar. It's best used in recipes that need that extra creamy sweetness.