If You're Not A Fan Of Mayo, French-Style Potato Salad Is For You

When most of us think about a "traditional" potato salad, one of the first things that comes to mind is probably mayonnaise. In the U.S., it's not a backyard barbecue without a bowl of spuds drowning in the creamy stuff, and you can always find a pint of it packed fresh at any decent delicatessen. Potato salad doesn't automatically have to equal mayonnaise, however. In fact, bottled mayonnaise is a relatively new product in the history of potato salad; it's only in the last 100 years that we've been using it to mix potatoes with other ingredients. So, if you aren't a big fan of mayo, you don't have to skip out on the sides. Try making a French-style potato salad instead; it's a throwback to New World recipes and made with only potatoes, oil, mustard, and herbs.

French-style potato salad is super easy to make and comes together in a flash. The one caveat is that there's no heavy mayonnaise to cover over the flavors of the ingredients, so it's important to use the best ingredients and the right potato varieties. You should also choose a good-quality olive oil to allow all the fresh ingredients to shine through. It's a little more elegant than its mayonnaise-y brethren, so it's perfect for serving with simple roasted or grilled meats, but it's also equally at home at a cookout. And the best part for those who aren't fans of the stuff is there won't be a drop of mayonnaise in sight.