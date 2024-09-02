The Simple Addition That Gives Your Pasta's Cream Sauce A Tangy Kick

If you already know the reason you should add sour cream to your mac and cheese, you might understand why this ingredient can easily translate to other pasta dishes. Sour cream is simply a pasteurized cream that has been inoculated with lactic acid bacteria and left to ferment. The result of that process is a thickened product with a pleasant tanginess thanks to those added cultures.

The acidity of sour cream is extra useful in a creamy pasta since it can help cut through some of the richness that can weigh heavily on your palate, and bring it into balance. Similar to salt, acid can also boost other flavors in your sauce, and since fat is a flavor carrier too, sour cream manages to be useful on multiple culinary levels.

Not all sour creams are created equal, so you may wind up with an option that's slightly different in taste (more or less sour), or consistency. Low fat sour creams will be thinner, for example, so how much you use will depend on your preference of flavor and thickness, and you can sample some different sour cream products along with your recipe experiments.