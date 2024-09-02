Does Cinnamon Actually Keep Your Strawberries Fresher For Longer?
Juicy, sweet strawberries are ripe for such a short time. The fruit begins to spoil as soon as they're picked, losing both flavor and nutrients. In most cases, if properly stored, you may be able to keep them for a week. How do you preserve that fresh-picked flavor and keep those red berries from going bad before you've even had a chance to whip up a shortcake?
The answer may be found in your spice cupboard. Studies are being conducted to determine whether the oil in cinnamon can retard spoilage in fruit. While it's unclear whether simply putting a cinnamon stick in that container of strawberries is enough to do the trick, there is reason to believe the pantry staple may be an excellent way of preserving food.
The remarkable science behind this examines two naturally present organic chemicals found in the oil of the commonly used spice. These chemicals, known as cinnamaldehyde and eugenol, may be your fruit's best friend. Both have antibacterial and preservative qualities that are being tested to see if they may inhibit mold growth on strawberries.
The power of cinnamon
Cinnamon has been used in Eastern medicine as an antibacterial agent for several years. Now, scientists are investigating whether the safe, natural chemicals inside can extend the shelf life of strawberries and other fruits and vegetables. According to Science Direct, research has determined that using cinnamon essential oil in food packaging can potentially ward off strawberry spoilage, slow down fungus growth, and keep the berries fresher for longer. The challenge in this approach is avoiding the strong cinnamon smell from permeating the fruit.
Other spices are being studied in relation to food preservation. Cloves, basil, bay leaves, and nutmeg also contain eugenol and have antifungal properties (via NIH). Many people avoid foods containing artificial preservatives, so finding a plant-based, natural alternative could be a boon to the agricultural industry.
It's not recommended to sprinkle ground cinnamon directly on strawberries to extend their shelf life. Its intense flavor and scent could negatively affect the taste. Of course, if you plan on making a recipe like sweet berry salsa with cinnamon chips, feel free to infuse that spicy flavor into your berries.
Keeping it fresh
While the jury is still out on whether a cinnamon stick can help prevent spoilage, some easy tricks can extend the life of your strawberries. For instance, don't wash your berries until you're ready to eat them. Moisture can speed up the spoiling process. In fact, you should dry the berries before storing them in the refrigerator to remove any moisture. Once they're dried and refrigerated, they should last around a week.
When choosing a container, look for one with good ventilation. Airtight containers will hasten spoilage, and air circulation is essential to avoid mold and bacteria growth. A special fruit storage container with a ventilated basket and carbon filter isn't necessary, but it could be a wise purchase as it allows airflow around the fruit.
Whether eaten on their own or added to a smoothie, strawberries are meant to be savored. The best way to do that is to know how to keep them fresh for long enough to enjoy them. It could be as simple as a cinnamon stick.