Does Cinnamon Actually Keep Your Strawberries Fresher For Longer?

Juicy, sweet strawberries are ripe for such a short time. The fruit begins to spoil as soon as they're picked, losing both flavor and nutrients. In most cases, if properly stored, you may be able to keep them for a week. How do you preserve that fresh-picked flavor and keep those red berries from going bad before you've even had a chance to whip up a shortcake?

The answer may be found in your spice cupboard. Studies are being conducted to determine whether the oil in cinnamon can retard spoilage in fruit. While it's unclear whether simply putting a cinnamon stick in that container of strawberries is enough to do the trick, there is reason to believe the pantry staple may be an excellent way of preserving food.

The remarkable science behind this examines two naturally present organic chemicals found in the oil of the commonly used spice. These chemicals, known as cinnamaldehyde and eugenol, may be your fruit's best friend. Both have antibacterial and preservative qualities that are being tested to see if they may inhibit mold growth on strawberries.